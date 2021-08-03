Vitae (VITAE) Achieves Market Cap of $10.60 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Vitae has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $19,660.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

