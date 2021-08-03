Vital Farms (VITL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Vital Farms has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $689.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,034.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.