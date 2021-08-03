VITE Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.89 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One VITE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $26.89 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VITE has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00065424 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000219 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,018,736,150 coins and its circulating supply is 486,165,040 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

