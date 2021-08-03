VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 13.9% in July

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ VVPR opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.25 million, a P/E ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 4.59. VivoPower International has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in VivoPower International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VivoPower International in the first quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VivoPower International by 618.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in VivoPower International during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.