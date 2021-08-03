VNT Chain (VNT) Trading Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $630,442.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00061982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00809605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00093963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042392 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

