VNT Chain (VNT) Trading Down 60.7% This Week

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $687,999.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 60.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00058746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.76 or 0.00801299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00094714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041437 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.