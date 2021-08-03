Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on VLPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

VLPNY stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

