Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several research firms recently commented on VLPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.
VLPNY stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
