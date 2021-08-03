Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avaya by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.24) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.