Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 334.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 19,396 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.35.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

