Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 49,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $2,015,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,756,083. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.62. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.77.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

