Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,901 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Chewy by 439.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,899 shares of company stock worth $19,088,529 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cfra assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

