Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,745 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Veritone worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 353.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 12.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritone alerts:

VERI opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 3.21.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.