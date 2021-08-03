Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 181.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Noah by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Dalton Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 165,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at $4,548,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

NOAH opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Noah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

