Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 112.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of uniQure worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of uniQure by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. uniQure has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,415.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

