Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 238.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,560 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,343,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 898,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 57,169 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,516,121.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,098 shares of company stock worth $14,020,270 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

