Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on RCII. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

