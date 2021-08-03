Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $1,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 121,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 226,489 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.