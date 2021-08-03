Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $184.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $195.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

