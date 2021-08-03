Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,285,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5,030.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 3,330,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,901,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after buying an additional 2,616,897 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Shares of ETRN opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

