Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,113 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 289.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KB opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.82. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

