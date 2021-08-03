Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.