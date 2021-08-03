Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 237,859 Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Athenex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Athenex by 134.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 53,386 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 1,895.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 570,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 663,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athenex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46. Athenex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.