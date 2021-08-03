Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 55,659 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $2,386,000. Institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOSE opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.24.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

