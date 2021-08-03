Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 265.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,371 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.