Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,355 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,121,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,398 shares of company stock valued at $43,641,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,742.52.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,864.42 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,132.97 and a 12-month high of $1,877.78. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,525.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.