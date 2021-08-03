Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 34,074 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,074 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Norges Bank bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after buying an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $44,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 357.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after buying an additional 329,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $131.29 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.25.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

