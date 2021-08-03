Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 48,799 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,799 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Heartland Express worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

HTLD opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

