Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 62,978 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,978 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

ENR stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

