Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ping Identity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PING. Mizuho cut their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Insiders have sold 11,747,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,153,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -76.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

