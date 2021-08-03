Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $12,384,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 367,012 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

