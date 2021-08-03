Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Woodward by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Woodward by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Woodward by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Woodward by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.23 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.03.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

