Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

