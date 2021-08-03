Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 278 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 278 price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a SEK 185 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Volvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 238.89.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

