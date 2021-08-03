VouchForMe (IPL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $252,187.46 and approximately $26.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.00802001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00093866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042148 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.