voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Short Interest Up 17.6% in July

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VJET opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.16.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in voxeljet by 76,660.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in voxeljet in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in voxeljet in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

