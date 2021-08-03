Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after acquiring an additional 597,651 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $77,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 386,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $179.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $115.62 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

