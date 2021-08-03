W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

WRB traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 593,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

