WABnetwork (WAB) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 91.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $129,141.46 and $10.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00061327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00805602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00094349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042327 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WAB is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

