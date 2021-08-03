Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.18 Billion

Brokerages predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce sales of $33.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.80 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $131.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $136.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $136.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.36 billion to $138.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.