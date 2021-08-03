Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $17.65 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 41.8% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00045237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00141222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.00 or 0.99720150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.71 or 0.00844388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

