Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

