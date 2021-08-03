Waltonchain Achieves Market Cap of $41.84 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $41.84 million and $3.70 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.32 or 0.06504560 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00129211 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,203,249 coins and its circulating supply is 77,482,217 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

