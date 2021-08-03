Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $157.68

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 157.68 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 156.79 ($2.05), with a volume of 725638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.40 ($2.02).

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of £666.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

About Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

