Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

LON WHR traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 156.40 ($2.04). The stock had a trading volume of 945,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of £664.48 million and a PE ratio of 4.44. Warehouse REIT has a one year low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 157.68 ($2.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.98.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

