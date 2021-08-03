Warehouse REIT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Warehouse REIT stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 156.20 ($2.04). 1,165,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.98. The firm has a market cap of £663.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4.44. Warehouse REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.68 ($2.06).

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.