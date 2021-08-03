Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

WMG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.93. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

