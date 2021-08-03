Warp Finance (WARP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68,010.00

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $91.23 or 0.00239173 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $426,426.58 and approximately $68,010.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

