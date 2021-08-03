Warp Finance (WARP) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $457,606.02 and $39,249.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $97.90 or 0.00254709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

