Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.40. Waste Management reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,709 shares of company stock valued at $23,524,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

