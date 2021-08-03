Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for approximately 1.8% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.70% of Waters worth $148,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Waters by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.71. 23,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $394.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.80.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

